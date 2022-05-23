Harford County to accept used tires for recycling at June 10 event

The Harford County government announced today that it will accept used tires for recycling from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harford Waste Disposal Center, 3241 Scarboro Road in Street. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Residents Can Drop Off Used Tires for Recycling Friday, June 10

BEL AIR, Md., (May 23, 2022) – Harford County residents can dispose of used tires by dropping them off for recycling on Friday, June 10, 2022. Up to 10 passenger or light truck tires, on or off the rim, will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harford Waste Disposal Center, 3241 Scarboro Road in Street. There is a one-trip limit per resident.

Proof of residency will be required. Commercial and farm tires will not be accepted.

This free, environmentally friendly event is presented by the Harford County Department of Public Works, the Maryland Department of the Environment, and Maryland Environmental Service. For more information, please contact Wendy Doring, Harford County Recycling Program Manager, at 410-638-3417 or wdoring@menv.com.