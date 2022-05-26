Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice to celebrate 10th anniversary with regatta fundraiser June 10

The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice is to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a regatta fundraiser June 10. Here are the details provided by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:

Annual Hospice Regatta Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Senator Bob Hooper House

BEL AIR, Md. (May 24, 2022) – The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta fundraiser takes place Friday, June 10, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Concord Point Park, 700 Concord Street in Havre de Grace.

The Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill is a nonprofit assisted living community specializing in hospice care. It provides a coordinated program of hospice and support services, helping residents and their families through the myriad issues associated with end-of-life care.

The regatta features a sailboat race coordinated by the National Hospice Regatta Association. The evening also includes local dining and beverage experiences courtesy of MacGregor’s, Laurrapin and Hopkins Farm Brewery plus entertainment by the band Crushing Day.

The June 10 event celebrates the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Hooper House. While the Hooper House has been providing compassionate care for its residents for 11 years, the pandemic prevented a celebration during its 10th year in 2021.

Funds raised by the regatta will be used in three ways: investing in the future of Hooper House, including new furniture, equipment and technology; installing a new HVAC system, eight new hospital beds and expansion of the nurse’s station and breakroom; and providing additional training and certifications for team members for continued quality care in the years to come.

The regatta fundraiser is part of the Your Health, Our Mission: Caring for Our Families Together comprehensive campaign that The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation began in July 2017.

To attend the regatta and/or to make a donation to support the Hooper House, visit The Upper Chesapeake Health foundation website at uchfoundation.org and click on sponsorship opportunities.

Senator Bob Hooper was a vibrant, larger-than-life figure who was always reaching out to his neighbors and making things happen for the Harford County community he loved so much. As a member of the Maryland Senate, he was known as Senator “High-Five” Hooper for the high-five greetings he gave at every session.

During his final illness in 2008, he and his family received home hospice care. The family was so grateful for the hospice care received during his final days that the Hooper Family joined with neighbors and community partners to establish a welcoming hospice facility named in memory of Senator Hooper. The house was built for the community, by the community, based on the belief that every family should have a peaceful, supportive setting to come together during a loved one’s final days.

“The mission of the Senator Bob Hooper House describes how my father lived his life–caring for and helping those who could not help themselves. He was very humble. Our family truly had no idea how many people he helped, in so many ways, over the years,” said Cindy Hooper Hushon, board chairperson of the Hooper House. “The Hooper House has provided more than 1,400 residents and their families with care during their final days. My family and I are involved in every event that supports the excellent work done by the staff and volunteers, and we look forward to this year’s regatta that celebrates the 10th anniversary.”

Since its founding in 2011, 1,431 friends and neighbors have been residents at the Hooper House. In addition, donors have helped to sponsor 14,640 nights of charity care. No one is ever turned away because of their inability to pay.

The Hooper House relieves residents and their families from the burdens of caregiving so they can focus on celebrating life and finding meaning and comfort in their last days. The Hooper House provides residents with 24-hour nursing and personal care assistance, a private bedroom in a home-like setting, housekeeping and laundry service, meals and snack options at any time, and a partnership with hospice providers.

For more information about the Senator Bob Hooper House, visit bobhooperhouse.org.