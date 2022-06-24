‘Down the Ocean, Hon, Beach Food is Calling’ is theme of Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table on July 13

The theme of Harford County Public Library’s July 13 episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” is “Down the Ocean, Hon, Beach Food is Calling.” Here are the details provided by the library system:

Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table Goes ‘Down the Ocean, Hon, Beach Food is Calling’ on July 13

Explore favorite foods at the beach plus a roasted peach ice cream from Harford County

Belcamp, Md., June 24, 2022 — “Down the Ocean, Hon, Beach Food is Calling” is the theme of the July 13 episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table.” This popular virtual cooking series is produced by Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table and highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses. The program will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.

Among the highlights of this episode are breakfast at The Bayside Skillet, a visit to the Ocean City boardwalk for Thrasher’s French Fries and Alaska Stand ice cream plus fine dining at Liquid Assets.

Back in the kitchen, Library CEO Mary Hastler and Chef John whip up Gertrude’s Eggs Benedict and their version of crispy french fries. Special guest Kate Dallam from Harford County’s Broom’s Bloom Dairy will make roasted peach ice cream. The program concludes with creating a simple but delicious Bloody Mary cocktail. Recipes for all dishes will be provided to viewers.

“Going to the beach in the summer is a highlight for many families. The foods we enjoy there are always so memorable,” said Hastler, the library CEO. “This episode takes viewers to Ocean City to see where many of our favorite beach foods are made. Then we’ll show you how to make these delicious foods in your very own kitchen. We are also pleased to have Kate Dallam from Broom’s Bloom Dairy join us in the kitchen as she prepares a mouthwatering roasted peach ice cream.”

To sign up to view “Down the Ocean, Hon, Beach Food is Calling,” visit HCPLonline.org. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is requested. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with a link to the program and a unique password to access the event.

This episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” is presented in partnership with Harford County Public Library, Our Common Table, Chef John Shields’ restaurant Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, 32nd Street Farmers Market, Alaska Stand, The Bayside Skillet, Broom’s Bloom Dairy, Liquid Assets and Thrasher’s French Fries.

