Harford County expands guidelines to protect historic properties

The Harford County Historic Preservation Commission has updated its guidelines for historic properties. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Image courtesy of the Harford County government website’s Historic Preservation page

Harford County Adopts Historic District and Sustainability Guidelines for Historic Preservation

BEL AIR, Md., (June 28, 2022) – Harford County has expanded its guidelines to protect historic properties.

The Harford County Historic Preservation Commission voted in June to adopt additional standards to the Harford County Historic Preservation Design Guidelines approved in 2021. The updates incorporate public input and add design standards for historic districts and guidance on sustainability in historic preservation.

The resulting guidelines continue to illustrate best practices for rehabilitating historic properties and serve as a tool for anyone who wants to protect the places that make Harford County special. The adoption of the updated guidelines fulfills a major historic preservation goal of HarfordNEXT, the county’s master plan under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman.

This project was partially supported by a Certified Local Government Grant from the Maryland Historical Trust, funded by the National Park Service.

The 2022 Harford County Historic Preservation Design Guidelines can be viewed and downloaded at Harford-County-Design-Guidelines (harfordcountymd.gov).

Do you know of a property that should be designated a Harford County Historic Landmark? Find more about the program and nomination process here:

https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3415/Harford-County-Historic-Landmarks-and-Di