Harford County Independence Day parades and fireworks 2022

Photo courtesy of The Bel Air Independence Day Committee

Harford County Independence Day celebrations take place on July 2 in Edgewood, on July 3 in Havre de Grace and on July 4 in Bel Air and Kingsville. Here’s a list of the activities planned with links to more details:

The Edgewood Joppatowne Independence Day parade starts at 6 p.m. July 2 at Deerfield Elementary School followed by a free concert and food trucks where the parade ends at Cunion Field. https://www.edgewoodjoppatowneparade.org/

The Havre de Grace Independence Celebration starts July 3 with a 2 p.m. parade on Union Avenue and ends with 9:30 p.m. fireworks on the Susquehanna River. https://www.hdgjuly4th.com/

The Bel Air Independence Day celebration starts early on July 4 with a 6:45 a.m. flag raising ceremony at Bel Air High School, the day’s many events include a 6 p.m. parade at Idlewild Road and South Main Street and ends with 9:30 p.m. fireworks at Rockfield Park. https://belairjuly4.org/

The Kingsville Independence Day parade starts at 10:50 a.m. July 4 at Bradshaw and Jerusalem Roads. https://www.kingsvilleparade.org/