Harford County Public Library’s “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Adventure 2022 starts June 21 and continues through August 27. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Special programming includes concerts, guest presenters, mermaid spa day, water bottle wind spirals, fashion show, ocean-painted shirts and more

Belcamp, Md., June 7, 2022 — Harford County Public Library’s “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Adventure 2022 starts June 21 and encourages everyone – from infants, toddlers and preschoolers to children, teens and adults – to accomplish reading goals and continue learning throughout the summer. Participants are invited to sign up and keep track of books and activities by visiting https://hcplonline.org/srplanding.php. The program runs through August 27.



This year’s goals are for infants through preschoolers to read 25 books; elementary school students, 10 books; middle and high school students, three books; and adults, five books. All who complete the reading goals will receive a digital completion certificate.



Registration bags for infants through high school ages will be available at all library branches and may be picked up after signing up. The bags include a coupon sheet with discounts to local businesses as well as a ticket voucher that can be redeemed at Ripken Stadium for one free infant-through-high-school-age ticket to an Aberdeen IronBirds game.

Completion prizes and completion certificates will be available beginning July 5, all while supplies last. Prizes include a free book for infants to children entering grade 8 and a free Horizon Cinemas movie ticket for teens entering grades 9 through 12.

Summer Reading volunteer opportunities are available for middle and high school students. Applications will be accepted through June 13: https://hcplonline.org/summerreadingvolapplication.php.

“Our Summer Reading Adventure is one of the library’s most popular programs, and it’s one I look forward to every year. The activities we offer encourage the love of reading through so many different avenues, from books, guest presenters, concerts, crafts and other activities,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Our Summer Reading Adventure encourages lifelong learning, and this year’s theme, ‘Oceans of Possibilities,’ really drives that point home. We are grateful for everyone who helped make this year’s Summer Reading Adventure possible, particularly our generous sponsors.”

As part of the Summer Reading Adventure, Harford County Public Library will present the Great Outdoor Series. Performances feature Mr. Jon and Friends June 29 from 4 to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the Norrisville Library; Circus Science with Gregory May, July 13 from 6 to 7 p.m., on the grounds of the Abingdon Library; and The Fifty 7’s, August 5 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Festival Park in Aberdeen.

A favorite with library customers, the Daniel Bennett Group, returns to Harford County on August 18 for a jazz concert from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Schlehr Pavilion in Rockfield Park in Bel Air. Saxophonist Daniel Bennett is hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation with an eclectic sound and amazing musical storytelling abilities. His music shifts between modern jazz, American folk and experimental classical music. Bring lawn chairs and/or a blanket for seating.

Throughout the summer, guest presenters will provide experiential and hands-on learning on topics as varied as sharks, pirates, horses, wildlife in Harford County, magic tricks and more. Presenter days, times and locations may be found at HCPLonline.org.

Other Summer Reading Adventure activities include a mermaid spa day at the Aberdeen Library on June 25 from 2 to 3 p.m.; making water bottle wind spirals on June 29 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library and making DIY slime at the Fallston Library from 2 to 3 p.m.; Cyanotypes: The Art of Sun Prints on July 12 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library; navigating the Bermuda Triangle on July 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bel Air Library; and making ocean-painted shirts on July 22 from 2-3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library. Registration is required for each of the events.

A cosplay fashion show, featuring characters from films, books and comics, takes place August 20 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library. There are many opportunities in July and August for library customers to sign up to participate in the fashion show.

More information about the Summer Reading Adventure 2022 may be found at HCPLonline.org.

Overall sponsors of Harford County Public Library’s “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Adventure are the Aberdeen IronBirds and Harford County Public Library Foundation. The Read to Me Sponsors are Bel Air Friends of Harford County Public Library, Harford Day School, The Highlands School and Maryland529. The Elementary School Sponsors are APG Federal Credit Union, Aberdeen Rotary Club and The Highlands School. The Middle & High School Sponsors are The John Carroll School and Horizon Cinemas.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Four-Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.