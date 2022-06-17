Harford County seeks applications for new African American Heritage Grants; declares Juneteenth a county government holiday

The Harford County government is accepting applications for its new African American Heritage Grant Program July 1-29 and has declared Juneteenth a holiday. County offices will be closed Monday, June 20. Here are the details provided by the county:

Harford Accepting Applications for New African American Heritage Grants; Juneteenth Declared County Government Holiday

BEL AIR, Md., (June 16, 2022) – Harford County will accept applications in July for its new African American Heritage Grant Program. Grants will fund projects that contribute to the research, preservation, and interpretation of local African American history. Individuals, nonprofits, businesses, and local governments may apply.

Funding can be used to restore a resource that is eligible for or listed as a Harford County Historic Landmark, and for preservation planning services, architectural and archeological surveys, research, interpretation, and programming.

The application period opens on Friday, July 1 and closes at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to contact Harford County’s historic preservation staff to discuss their project prior to filling out an application. All questions and comments may be directed to preservationgrants@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-3103.

More information about the grant, full eligibility requirements, and applications are on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3424/Harford-County-African-American-Heritage.

“This year marks two important firsts in Harford County,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “I have declared Juneteenth a county government holiday in honor of its historical significance, and we are launching the county’s first grant program to preserve African American history for future generations.”

Because Juneteenth, June 19, falls on a Sunday this year, county government offices will be closed on Monday, June 20 in observance of the holiday.