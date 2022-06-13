Harford County to expand summer food benefits to at-risk children

A state anti-hunger program will help provide an extra benefit to at least 9,833 children in Harford County this year. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford to Expand Summer Food Benefits for Nearly 10,000 At-Risk Children

BEL AIR, Md., (June 13, 2022) – With support from Harford County government, more low-income families will get help paying for groceries this summer through a state anti-hunger program. In Harford County, at least 9,833 children will receive the extra benefit this year thanks to a significant contribution by the Glassman administration.

Harford County has been selected to participate in Maryland’s 2022 Summer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). A partnership between the Maryland Department of Human Services’ Family Investment Administration (DHS/FIA), Harford County Department of Social Services and Harford County government, Summer SNAP helps feed children in need by providing additional benefits to families when school nutrition programs are unavailable.

With the state providing $154,560 and the county’s $828,740 contribution, Summer SNAP will provide an extra $30 a month per eligible child in June, July, and August and $10 per child over the winter break in December. The total added benefit per child is $100.

“Inflation has made it harder to buy things we all need, and low-income parents have been hit the hardest,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “We want to help, so parents don’t have to choose between feeding their children and filling their gas tank to get to work. I would like to thank the Maryland Department of Human Services’ Family Investment Administration for the opportunity to provide a summer safety net for Harford County families in need.”

Families currently enrolled in SNAP do not need to take any action to receive the extra benefit. They will be automatically credited on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card associated with each child’s household.

Other families that believe they may be eligible can apply online at mymdthink.maryland.gov/home/#/ or contact the Harford County Department of Social Services at 410-297-6100 to learn more.