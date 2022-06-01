The Bel Air Independence Day Committee seeks participants for July 4th parade

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee is seeking participants to march in its July 4th parade. The deadline to apply is June 19. Here are the details provided by the committee:

Photo courtesy of The Bel Air Independence Day Committee

BEL AIR INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE URGENTLY SEEKING ENTRANTS FOR 2022 CELEBRATION

(Bel Air, Maryland) The Bel Air Independence Day Committee urgently needs floats, marching units, antique cars, and comic/novelty acts to make Harford County’s biggest and best 4th of July celebration a success once again!

Local businesses and organizations can be part of the fun as well, with their own entry appearing in front of tens of thousands lining the parade route through downtown Bel Air on Monday, July 4.

“Our parade is an annual tradition for thousands of local residents, but we need more parade entrants from the community as soon as possible to ensure another fun-filled year,” said parade chairman Michael Blum. “We can’t do it without you!”

The theme for 2022 is “Honoring Harford’s Educators,” and entrants are encouraged to decorate or craft their entry to illustrate or embody that theme. The deadline for applying to join the parade is SUNDAY, JUNE 19.

The only way to join the parade in 2022 is by filling out an online application on the committee’s Web site at: http://www.belairjuly4.org/innerpages/contact.html. Full rules and regulations governing parade entries are available at http://www.belairjuly4.org/innerpages/paraderules.html.

For more information on joining the Bel Air July 4 Parade, please visit belairjuly4.org, call 410-879-4245, or find the Bel Air Independence Day Committee on Facebook and Twitter @belairjuly4.