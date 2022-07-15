Gov. Hogan visits The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center, recognizes its impact on community

Gov. Larry Hogan presented The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center with a proclamation recognizing the impact it’s had on the community during his recent visit to the center. Here are the details provided Klein’s Family Markets:

Photo courtesy of Klein Family Harford Crisis Center Facebook page

Klein Family Thrilled with Governor’s Visit and Grant Funding for The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center

Bel Air, MD (July 14, 2022) — The Klein family recently helped welcome Governor Larry Hogan (R-Md.) to The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center where he presented the crisis center with a proclamation recognizing the impact it’s had on the community.



The Klein family has committed $800,000 to the crisis center which is funded through The Ralph and Shirley Klein Foundation. The Ralph and Shirley Klein Foundation continues to support many community projects on behalf of Klein’s ShopRites of Maryland. Additionally, The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center received $2 million in grant funding for the center’s operations as well as a $300,000 capital grant.



“Our family is thrilled to continue its support of the crisis center which has proven to be a vital community resource,” said Klein’s Family Markets CEO Marshall Klein. “Harford County’s suicide rate is 13% higher than the state average and in 2021 the crisis center helped over 10,600 people. Through our support and additional grant funding, we know the crisis center will continue to have an incredible impact across Harford County.”



“The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center is an essential, lifesaving community resource that has served as a model for the entire state of Maryland. Our work would not be possible without the Klein family’s commitment and the county’s support,” said Jennifer Redding, executive director, Behavioral Health at University of Maryland, Upper Chesapeake Health.



During Governor Hogan’s visit Marshall Klein also gave a speech about the center’s importance to local businesses and their family’s support. Governor Hogan later enjoyed a full tour of the center.



The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center opened in 2019 and is a public-private, integrated system of behavioral health care addressing mental health and addiction in Harford County. The center was established through a public private partnership with funding coming from University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Harford County Government, and community philanthropy through the Klein family.



The center offers 24/7 behavioral health, mental health and addiction services including a 24/7 hotline and mobile crisis team, walk-in urgent care clinic and residential crisis services in addition to one-to-one personalized care, individualized treatment plans, peer coaches and assistance with coordinated ongoing treatment. The oldest person served is 93, and the youngest is 5.

About Klein’s Family Markets

Klein’s Family Markets is a nine (9) store ShopRite Supermarket company and member company of Wakefern, the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. Since 1925 we have served the Baltimore metro area, with 6 stores in Harford County, 2 in Baltimore County, and 1 in Baltimore City.



Klein’s ShopRite is owned and operated by the Klein Family of Harford County, MD since 1925. Our commitment is to the families and communities we serve, striving to live up to our motto: One Family. Serving Tenaciously. Executing with Excellence.