Harford County opens additional sites to drop off tree and yard debris to assist with storm clean up

The Harford County government has opened additional free drop off sites for tree and yard debris to help local residents clean up after Tuesday’s storm. The sites will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 through July 20. Here are the details provided by the government:

Harford County Announces Free Drop-Off Locations for Residential Tree Debris Following Summer Storm

BEL AIR, Md., (July 15, 2022) – To help Harford County residents clean up debris from Tuesday’s storm, tree material will be accepted at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning today (Friday) through Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

· Edgewood Recreation Park/Cunion Field – 1702 Trimble Road, Edgewood

· Fallston Recreation Complex – 1707 Fallston Road, Fallston

· Tollgate Residential Yard Trim Acceptance Facility – 703 N. Tollgate Road, Bel Air

· Harford Mulch & Compost Facility – 3139 Scarboro Road, Street

· Rutledge Park – 3973 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville

· Churchville Recreation Complex – 3023 Level Road, Churchville

· Chapel Road Park – 2029 Chapel Road, Havre de Grace

All locations are for Harford County residents only. Commercial customers must use the Harford Mulch & Compost Facility in Street.

The maximum size of storm debris that will be accepted is 12 inches in diameter and 6 feet long; residents will have to load the material into dumpsters at the drop-off locations.

There is no charge to drop off debris; however, proof of Harford County residency will be required.

“This was one of the worst summer storms to hit Harford County,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “We wanted to help by giving residents places to drop off fallen branches and other yard debris close to home.”

Harford County also regularly accepts yard trim from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

· Harford Mulch & Compost Facility – 3139 Scarboro Road, Street; Monday through Saturday

· Tollgate Residential Yard Trim Acceptance Facility – 703 N. Tollgate Road, Bel Air; Thursday through Saturday

More information is on the county government website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/309/Yard-Trim-Drop-Off-Sites.