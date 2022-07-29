The Highlands School’s new Director of Enrollment is a local educator with more than 20 years experience. Here is the information provided by The Highlands School about the appointment:

The Highlands School Appoints New Director of Enrollment

Bel Air, MD (7/26/22) — The Highlands School, a leading K-8 independent school for bright students with language-based learning differences, today announced that Nicole Karastamatis will serve as its new Director of Enrollment.

Nicole Karastamatis

Karastamatis has over 20 years of experience in education. Prior to joining The Highlands School, she was an educator at both public and private schools in the Baltimore/Harford area, including Garrison Forest School, Harford Day School, and Havre De Grace Elementary School.

While teaching, she played a critical role in the admissions process at other independent schools. She frequently hosted open houses and events that helped boost enrollment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nicole to The Highlands School team,” said Provost Dr. Jen Palinkas. “Nicole brings an impressive background and has helped develop high-quality education programs. Her knowledge and experience will be invaluable to our students and team.”

“I look forward to welcoming prospective families to The Highlands School and showcasing our compelling programming and wonderful school community,” said Karastamatis.

Karastamatis is an active member of the Harford County Public Schools Blueprint Early Childhood Committee. The committee consists of education leaders who discuss plans of providing more opportunities for Harford County early learners to participate in high-quality education programs, as outlined by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. She is also a member of the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

Karastamatis received her master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Towson University. She also has a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Rowan University.

About The Highlands School

The Highlands School is an AIMS-accredited, preparatory school community who educates bright students in grades K-8 with dyslexia, ADHD, and language-based learning differences. Founded in 1996, The Highlands School today thrives on a beautiful 18-acre campus in Bel Air, Maryland that was once home to the Preakness-winning racehorse Deputed Testamony.