The Stray Cats’s Lee Rocker to perform Aug. 20 at the Amoss Center

The Stray Cats’s Lee Rocker is to perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by Harford Community College:

Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats to Perform at the Amoss Center

Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats will perform at the Amoss Center in Bel Air on Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 PM.

Grammy-nominated musician and Bass Player Hall of Famer Lee Rocker made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning and rocking his giant upright bass as a founding member (along with Brian Setzer and Slim Jim Phantom) of The Stray Cats, which sold over 10 million albums. Their worldwide mega hits “Stray Cat Strut,” “Sexy and Seventeen,” and “Rock This Town” have become a part of the fabric of rock ‘n roll.

Seating is reserved and tickets start at $20. Magic Circle Tickets are $45 and include VIP seating with a photo opportunity. To purchase tickets, visit HarfordEvents.com.

For disability-related accommodations, please call 443-412-2211 at least two weeks in advance.