Tollgate Yard Trim Drop-Off Facility to close during Harford Farm Fair

Harford County’s Tollgate Yard Trim Drop-Off Facility will close for the duration of the Harford County Farm Fair, which is held just across the street. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Tollgate Yard Trim Drop-Off Facility in Bel Air Closed July 28 – 30 for Harford Farm Fair

BEL AIR, Md., (July 22, 2022) – Harford County’s Tollgate Yard Trim Drop-Off Facility in Bel Air will be closed from Thursday, July 28 through Saturday, July 30 to minimize traffic around the Harford County Farm Fair. Residents are welcome to use the Harford Mulch & Compost Facility at 3135 Scarboro Road in Street as an alternative. The Tollgate facility will reopen on its normal operating schedule beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3018 or 410-638-3638.

More information about Harford’s yard trim drop-off sites is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/309/Yard-Trim-Drop-Off-Sites.