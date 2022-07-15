U.S. News & World Report ranks Harford County as one of Maryland’s healthiest counties

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health officials credit their wellness programs for the recognition Harford County recently earned in a U.S. News & World Report ranking of healthiest communities. Here are the details provided by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:

Harford County Ranks Among Top 300 Healthiest Communities According To U.S. News & World Report National Study

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Leaders Say Focus On Community Health Initiatives Is Showing Results

BEL AIR, Md. (July 14, 2022) – Multiple community health initiatives implemented by the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) are showing success, as Harford County has been identified as one of the healthiest counties in Maryland and among the top 300 healthiest counties in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings. The rankings list the top 500 healthiest communities in the nation.

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s Population Health programs are dedicated to promoting health and wellness outside the hospital and to increasing the quality of life in local communities. Focusing on prevention and improving health outcomes, the team of professionals provide an expansive variety of health education, screenings, lifestyle management classes and information on referrals and local resources. These programs compliment the array of programs also in place for those in the community experiencing chronic conditions and illness.

“UM UCH’s continual dedication and work in the community focusing on health promotion and disease prevention is truly making a difference in the health and well-being of our county’s residents,” said Leslie Clark, Vice President, Population Health & Clinical Integration at UM UCH. “We are proud to see that the many efforts of UM UCH and its partners are being recognized in the Healthiest Communities rankings. We remain committed to expanding the impact of our outreach, prevention and intervention programs to improve well-being.”

In support of UM UCH’s vision to create the healthiest community in Maryland, the hospital system’s Community Outreach and Health Improvement Programs offer various health screenings, education and support groups to people in the community, often free of charge or at a nominal fee. The team reaches out to neighborhoods to promote healthy lifestyles, improved eating habits and physical activity because medical care and support of good health and wellness takes place inside and outside the hospital.

For the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Healthiest Communities report, metrics in 10 categories were used to determine the rankings: Population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality and infrastructure. Harford County ranked number 283; among their top scores were those focusing on the economy, public safety, food and nutrition, population health, the environment and infrastructure. The rankings were created in collaboration with CVS Health. Data collection and analysis were performed by the University of Missouri Extension Center for Applied Research and Engagement Systems.