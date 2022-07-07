Women-led teams helped raise approximately $42K for four Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna homes 

Local businesses and community organizations sponsored 10 teams led by women to help raise money for homes to be built in Havre de Grace. Here are the details provided by Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna:

The top Women Build fundraising winner (for the second year in a row) was Janney MACWIN, raising almost $5K. They are pictured with Habitat Susquehanna’s Executive Director Yvonne Golczewski (center, holding the “tacky hammer” award), and Phyliss Mosca (far left), Donor and Faith Relations Manager, who coordinated the Women Build event. (Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna)

Sponsors and 10 Women Build teams raise approximately $42K for Havre de Grace house builds

Top fundraising Women Build team winner was Janney MACWIN

BEL AIR, MD (July 5, 2022) – In April, ten female-led teams comprised of businesses and/or community organizations were part of a fundraising effort for Habitat homes being built in Havre de Grace. Overall, the teams, combined with additional sponsorships, raised approximately $42,000 for four Habitat homes in just one month.

From May to June, the teams also volunteered at the build sites as part of their Women Build participation. This is the fifth year that Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna has been hosting the Women Build event as a way to encourage women to build strength, stability and independence through housing in their communities. The current homes supported by this year’s Women Build are all comprised of mothers as the homebuyers/heads of households.

The top fundraising team winner (for the second year in a row) was Janney MACWIN (Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Women’s Interactive Network), raising almost $5K.

“Our local Janney Montgomery Scott MACWIN team felt wonderful to once again participate in such a meaningful cause,” said Sherry Kimball, Branch Operations Manager. “How inspiring it is to think we are helping to lend a hand up to deserving single moms and their families to fulfill their dreams of home ownership! Women helping women sends a positive and powerful message.”

The other participating Women Build teams were: Allan Myers Inc.; Altus Cares; B+M Restorations/B+M Cabinetry Plus; The Belles of Bulle Rock; Drillseekers; Emmett Fitness; HCC’s Women’s Tennis Team; Harford Business Network; and, Stellar Home Group of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Additional sponsors were: The Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County ($5K grant for one of our Women Build homes, 511 S. Stokes Street); Allan Myers ($3K); M&T Bank Charitable Foundation ($3K); Modular Genius ($1500); Wegmans ($1500); Aveda Institute Maryland (in kind $1500); B+M Restorations/B+M Cabinetry Plus ($1500); Havre de Grace United Methodist Church ($1000); Armory Financial ($500); Comcast Business ($500); Signal Security ($500); American Home and Hardware ($500); SWBC Mortgage ($500); Constellation Home ($500); and, MACWIN of Janney Montgomery Scott ($500).

“When I was 18, I was single, pregnant and needed a home. Fortunately, I lived in an area that had less expensive mobile homes as a housing option, had $2000 for a down payment and a willing co-signer,” said Coleen Kramer Beal, Financial Advisor, Janney MACWIN. “Not everyone has these resources, but I love that Habitat opens the door of opportunity. It’s really nice to be in a significantly different position today where I can lend a hand along with other women and Habitat to enrich someone else’s life. Having a safe, stable home can be the start of so many good things for a person’s future.”