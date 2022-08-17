Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table virtual cooking series features Maryland State Fair foods Sept. 14

The September 14 episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” virtual cooking series features Maryland State Fair favorites. Here are the details provided by the Harford County Public Library:

Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table Takes ‘A Visit Down Memory Lane’ During the September 14 Episode

Explore favorite foods that bring back memories of the Maryland State Fair

Belcamp, Md., August 17, 2022 — “A Visit Down Memory Lane” is the theme of the September 14 episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table.” This popular virtual cooking series is produced by Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table and highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses. The program will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.

Food has the universal power to connect us to our fondest memories and traditions. For most Marylanders, that includes a trip to the Maryland State Fair. Join Library CEO Mary Hastler, Chef John and Shelley Howell, author of Dining Down Memory Lane Volumes I and II, as they visit the fairgrounds for a behind-the-scenes tour.

Back in the kitchen, they will cook up several recipes inspired by the state fair, including Hutzler’s potato chip cookies.

“Attending the Maryland State Fair each year brings back so many happy memories, particularly when it comes to foods that were entered in various categories for judging. Chef John, Shelley and I will bring those memories to life during this new episode,” said Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

To sign up to view “A Visit Down Memory Lane” visit https://hcplmd.org/3QPID2R. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is requested. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with a link to the program and a unique password to access the event. Viewers will also receive copies of the recipes (usually provided the night of the event).

This episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” is presented in partnership with Harford County Public Library, Our Common Table, Chef John Shields’ restaurant Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, 32nd Street Farmers Market and the Maryland State Fair.

