Community Foundation of Harford County elects four members

Community Foundation of Harford County Elects Four New Board Members



Business Leaders Bring Diverse Backgrounds, Philanthropic Experience to Help Harford’s Citizens

Bel Air, Maryland, August 9, 2022: The Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC), the nonprofit philanthropic organization dedicated to meeting the changing needs and interests of Harford County residents and their quality of life, announces the election of Jayne Z. Klein, Eric E. McLauchlin, Cheryl Brown and James E. Welch to its Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2022. They join 14 current Board Members and a professional staff led by Executive Director Jennifer Farrell.



According to Farrell, “These leaders have shown a deep commitment to philanthropy in Harford County, and we expect that their expertise will help us make a greater impact on the community we all love!”



Although McLauchlin, Brown and Welch are new to the Board, Jayne Klein was a long-time member of CHFC and previously served as Board Chairman. “I was honored and privileged to serve on the Community Foundation Board for over 10 years,” Klein states, “and my commitment to the growth and success of this organization has never wavered. It will be a privilege to be able once again to support its efforts to enrich and serve the Harford County community,” she adds.



The four newly-elected Board members come from a diverse array of businesses and bring deep commitments to non-profit success to the CFHC.

Jayne Klein



Jayne Klein is an owner of Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland, as well as a respected community leader and philanthropist in Harford County; she was one of the early Board Members of the Foundation, joining in 2008.

Eric McLauchlin



Eric McLauchlin is a Member in the law firm of Pessin Katz Law, P.A. (PK Law), which has offices in Towson, Columbia, and Bel Air. He concentrates in corporate and real estate law, and has been practicing in Harford County for over twenty-five years. McLauchlin has been involved in many area non-profit institutions, including Harford Community College, Arrow Child and Family Ministries, Addiction Connections Resource, Inc., and the Army Alliance.

Cheryl Brown



Cheryl Brown is a retired Maryland State Government manager, with over 27 years of experience as a Program Manager with the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services. Adept at working with individuals with diverse economic and social backgrounds, she successfully managed departmental budgets of over a million dollars before her retirement in 2013, and supervised the Licensing Unit that monitored in-state and out-of-state residential and non-residential programs to ensure compliance with the law. Brown brings skills including policy analysis, strategic planning and business analysis to CFHC.

James Welch



James Welch works in the commercial real estate field in Harford County. He formerly served as public relations director for the Town of Bel Air’s economic development department, where he managed the creation of the Town of Bel Air’s Street Scape project. A current Commissioner of the Harford County Liquor Control Board, Welch served as chairman of the Harford Community College Foundation, a member of the Harford County Public Library Foundation board, and is involved in multiple community non-profit organizations including the Bel Air Rotary Club and the Greater Harford Committee. “Joining the Community Foundation of Harford County is simply a great opportunity to give back to the community,” says Welch.



The Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC) is a 501(c)(3) publicly-supported non-profit philanthropic organization. All donations, gifts and pledges to CFHC are tax-deductible, and all donations made to the CFHC stay local. A full list of all funds and initiatives taken by the CFHC are available at its web site: cfharfordcounty.org.