Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna honors memory of longtime volunteer Tim Knabe at building event

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna remembered volunteer Tim Knabe at building event with members of Knabe’s Bel Air United Methodist Church. Here are the details provided by Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna:



BAUMC group photo with completed panel build before the panels were transported to their final destination at Ohio Street, Havre de Grace, location of an upcoming Habitat home. At center (under the banner sign) are Tim Knabe’s wife, daughter and son who volunteered – along with relatives, friends and church members — in honor of Tim’s longtime involvement with Habitat Susquehanna. (Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna)

Two panel builds held, one in tribute to deceased church member who was a longtime Habitat Susquehanna volunteer

Bel Air United Methodist Church and Hollywood Casino Perryville panel builds created walls for future Habitat homes in Havre de Grace

BEL AIR, MD (July 20, 2022) – On Saturday, July 16, members of Bel Air United Methodist Church participated in their fourth panel build with Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna. It was a bittersweet event for the attendees since it also marked the passing of one of their church members and a longtime Habitat Susquehanna volunteer, Tim Knabe. The congregants dedicated this panel build to Knabe’s memory and wore tee shirts commemorating his involvement supporting Habitat Susquehanna’s mission.

Tim Knabe

“Tim felt strongly that this organization helped others – not just for one day, but for a lifetime,” said Knabe’s wife, Amalie, who volunteered at the panel build along with their children and other relatives. “He felt we were showing love to people, to those we didn’t know. It showed God’s love in action, which Tim firmly believed in. It was one of the biggest missions of his life.”

Approximately 30 people volunteered at the event, building the walls to a future Habitat home right at their church parking lot. BAUMC’s sponsorship of this home, which will be built on Ohio Street, Havre de Grace, also included a $10K check. In total, BAUMC has donated more than $87K through a variety of sponsorships during its partnership history with Habitat Susquehanna.

“Our mission would not be possible without the support of our generous sponsors,” said Habitat Susquehanna’s Executive Director Yvonne Golczewski. “We feel so blessed to have had a wonderful relationship with Tim Knabe, who devoted more than 20 years of his life volunteering and fundraising for Habitat Susquehanna on behalf of BAUMC. He embodied the idea of putting faith into action.”

This panel build came on the heels of another one held by Hollywood Casino Perryville a few weeks prior. It was the casino’s second time participating in this event, and the sponsorship included a $10K check towards a Habitat home currently being built on Erie Street, Havre de Grace.

“I hope other businesses and churches will be inspired to partner with Habitat Susquehanna in a similar way,” said Golczewski. “In past years, we’ve held panel builds with Saint Margaret Parish, Amazon, Bank of America, and Lowe’s. The one thing they all have in common is the desire to make a difference in their community. After all, every person deserves the opportunity to build a better life.”

About Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, Inc.

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, Inc. is an ecumenical Christian housing organization devoted to building, renovating and repairing houses in partnership with the community in Cecil and Harford counties. Since its inception in 1993, Habitat Susquehanna has served over 700 families through its Homeownership, Repair and Financial Literacy programs. For more information, call 410-638-4434 (Harford County) or 410-398-3399 (Cecil County), or visit www.habitatsusq.org.