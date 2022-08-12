Harford County Association of REALTORS® local housing outlook program available for viewing

Harford County Association of REALTORS® third annual “Harford Housing: A Local Outlook” program will air on HarfordTV at 9 p.m. on Fridays in September (Comcast channel 21 & HD 1084, Armstrong channel 7 & Verizon channel 3). It can also be viewed on demand. Here are the details provided by the organization:

The Harford County Association of REALTORS® Hosts “Harford Housing: A Local Outlook”

Bel Air, MD (August 3, 2022) — The Harford County Association of REALTORS® (HarCAR) recently hosted its third annual “Harford Housing: A Local Outlook” program.

The program featured Harford County Council President Patrick Vincenti, City of Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady, Town of Bel Air Mayor Kevin Bianca, and City of Havre De Grace Mayor Bill Martin. During the program, municipality leaders answered questions about topics important to residents.

This year’s topics included:

· Access to attainable housing

· Plans for new infrastructure

· Current and future “green” projects

· Development projects in Perryman, downtown Bel Air, etc.

· And much more

“It was a great pleasure to take part in HarCAR’s annual ‘Harford Housing: A Local Outlook’ event,” said County Council President Vincenti. “The event is a unique and important opportunity to address questions from community members about the future of housing in Harford County and other topics that are important to our community.”

The program will air on HarfordTV throughout September on Fridays at 9 p.m. (Comcast channel 21 & HD 1084, Armstrong channel 7 & Verizon channel 3). The program can also be viewed on demand.

Amy Jahnigen, Chair of the Harford County Association of REALTORS® State of the Municipalities Task Force and Azalea Johnson-Fox, President of the Women’s Council of REALTORS®, Harford Network served as moderators.

“We’re thrilled to have hosted another successful ‘Harford Housing: A Local Outlook’ program. Each of the elected officials offered great insights into what the future of housing in Harford County looks like. We are thankful for their participation and dedication to informing community members about current and future projects. We would also like to thank HarfordTV for airing this important program,” said HarCAR Executive Director Kathy McFadden.

About the Harford County Association of REALTORS®

The Harford County Association of REALTORS® is a non-profit professional trade association with over 1,500 members dedicated to the protection of homeownership rights, real property rights, and the real estate industry. The Harford County Association of REALTORS® provides its members with resources that enable them to conduct business professionally while promoting the values and benefits for local communities to use the services of the association’s REALTOR® members.

REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark which may only be used by those real estate professionals who subscribe to the REALTOR® organization’s strict Code of Ethics, and who are members of the National, State and Local REALTOR® organization.