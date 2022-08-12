Harford County Commission on Disabilities seeks nominees for Employment Recognition Awards

The Harford County Commission on Disabilities is seeking nominations of employees with disabilities and employers for its 2022 Employment Recognition Awards. Nomination deadline is Sept. 23. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Disabilities Commission Seeks Nominees for 2022 Employment Recognition Awards

BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 8, 2022) – The Harford County Commission on Disabilities is seeking nominations for awards in recognition of Disability Employment Awareness Month in October. The awards highlight the accomplishments of employees with disabilities and recognize employers who give them the opportunity to join and excel in the workforce. The deadline for nominations is Friday, September 23, 2022.

Hosted by Kristy Breslin of WJZ News, the Harford County Employment Recognition Awards will be celebrated this year at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12 at the Richlin Catering and Event Center in Edgewood.

Awards in several categories will be given to the person or organization that consistently supports the advancement of individuals with disabilities in the workplace. Nominations are being accepted for the following awards: Employee of the Year, Employer of the Year, Harford County Student Worker of the Year, Accessibility Award, Ruth Helen Thompson Memorial Community Service Award, Media Award, Volunteer of the Year, and Veteran of the Year.

Anyone can nominate a person, business or other organization that has made an impact in someone’s life or in the community. Nomination forms and details for each award category are available online at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3367/Disability-Employment-Awards or by contacting Rachel Harbin, Harford County disabilities coordinator, at 410-638-3373 or raharbin@harfordcountymd.gov.

This year’s theme for National Disability Employment Awareness Month is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.” The theme recognizes the vital role people with disabilities play in making the nation’s workforce diverse and inclusive.

“Citizens with differing abilities have so many skills and talents to offer in the workplace, and we are eager to recognize their accomplishments,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said. “We also want to thank local employers who hire employees of all abilities and help us create a vibrant and inclusive community.”

The Harford County Commission on Disabilities was established in 1995 to serve as the voice of the disability community in Harford County. Members are appointed by the county executive, with the approval of the Harford County Council. For over 20 years, the Commission on Disabilities’ Employment Committee has been celebrating the accomplishments of local employees with disabilities with these annual awards.