Harford Financial Group‘s Michael Clayton, a Towson University graduate, has passed the Series 66 exam on his way to becoming an investment advisor representative. Here are the details provided by the Harford Financial Group:

Harford Financial Group’s Michael Clayton Passes Series 66 Exam

Bel Air, Md., August 18, 2022 – Harford Financial Group’s Michael Clayton passed the Series 66 exam, a North American Securities Administrators Association exam and the next step toward becoming an investment advisor representative.

Michael Clayton

(Photo by Robin Sommer and Bill Rettberg of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

As a result of passing the Series 66 exam, Clayton is now known as an associate advisor and will handle managed money and states other than Maryland.

Last year Clayton passed the Securities Industry Essentials Exam (also known as the SIE Exam) and the Series 7 exam, the first steps toward becoming an investment advisor.

Clayton has been part of the Harford Financial Group team since joining the firm as an intern in 2019. He became a full-time employee after graduating from Towson University with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 2020.

“We are so proud of Michael for passing the Series 66 exam and achieving the next step in his professional development,” said Adam Freeland, CFP(R), president of Harford Financial Group. “At Harford Financial Group, we support our team members on their professional journeys to help our clients with life-centered planning to create lives of meaning and purpose.”

The advisors at Harford Financial Group specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.

Note: Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Harford Financial Group and Cambridge are not affiliated.