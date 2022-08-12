Havre de Grace Art Show seeks artists, craftspeople and authors to apply for Oct. 22 & 23 juried event

Organizers of this year’s Havre de Grace Art Show coming up Oct. 22 and 23 are looking for artists, craftspeople and authors to apply by Sept. 17. Here are the details they provided:

59th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show – Call for Entries

Artists, craftspeople, and authors are invited to apply to this juried show

The 59th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show presented by ArtUnion in partnership with Friends of the Concord Point Lighthouse announces a “Call for Entries” for their upcoming October show. Artists, craftspeople, and authors are invited to apply to this juried show.

The Havre de Grace Art Show will take place 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, October 22, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Tydings Memorial Park and Concord Point Park with a connecting waterfront promenade overlooking the Susquehanna River and the headwaters of the Chesapeake Bay in historic Havre de Grace, Maryland. This outdoor event features artists and their work, food, entertainment, and children’s activities. The show expanded into adjoining parks last year to give more social distanced space between exhibitors and rows.

ArtUnion encourages artists to apply works of any medium in this competition by submitting quality images and application online at HdGArtShow.org. Fees are waived for students up to age 18, and fees are reduced by half for college students who are enrolled in art majors. Applicants are encouraged to submit applications before the deadline of Sept. 17, 2022.

This art show is juried, awarding ribbons and monetary prizes.

All proceeds from the 59th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show will benefit Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse and various local cultural arts projects.

For more information, visit HdGArtShow.org or email HdGArtShow@gmail.com. Please follow and like Havre de Grace Art Show on facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.