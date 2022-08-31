Havre de Grace United Methodist Church to host its 11th Blessing of the Animals & Pet Expo Sept. 11

Havre de Grace United Methodist Church is hosting its 11th Blessing of the Animals & Pet Expo, 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm Sept. 11 at Concord Point Park, 701 Concord Street in Havre de Grace The blessing service is at 1 p.m., to be followed by individual blessings. Here are the details provided:

Havre de Grace United Methodist Church pet blessing at Havre de Grace park and promenade in 2019. (Photo courtesy Havre de Grace United Methodist Church Facebook page.)

11th Blessing of the Animals & Pet Expo

Sunday, September 11, 2022 (no rain date)

Concord Point Park, 701 Concord Street, Havre de Grace, Maryland

12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Blessing Service at 1:00 followed by individual blessings

Free Admission

A donation of pet food and/or linens for area shelters & rescues would be greatly appreciated.

Sponsored by Havre de Grace United Methodist Church. Blessing service will take place at 1:00 p.m. with individual pet blessings after the service; free gift with each blessing. This is also National Pet Memorial Day – we will recognize our loved pets who are no longer with us. Vendors, animal rescues, free children’s activity table, bake sale, HDG Police K-9 unit demonstration at 2:30 p.m., and a fun filled time at the park with your pets! It is expected all animals will be leashed or crated and have required shots. For more information, please call 410-939-6105 or email tbrinkman@verizon.net.