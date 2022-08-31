Havre de Grace United Methodist Church to host its 11th Blessing of the Animals & Pet Expo Sept. 11

Havre de Grace United Methodist Church is hosting its 11th Blessing of the Animals & Pet Expo, 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm Sept. 11 at Concord Point Park, 701 Concord Street in Havre de Grace The blessing service is at 1 p.m., to be followed by individual blessings. Here are the details provided:
11th Blessing of the Animals & Pet Expo
Sunday, September 11, 2022 (no rain date)
Concord Point Park, 701 Concord Street, Havre de Grace, Maryland
12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Blessing Service at 1:00 followed by individual blessings
Free Admission
A donation of pet food and/or linens for area shelters & rescues would be greatly appreciated.
Sponsored by Havre de Grace United Methodist Church. Blessing service will take place at 1:00 p.m. with individual pet blessings after the service; free gift with each blessing. This is also National Pet Memorial Day – we will recognize our loved pets who are no longer with us. Vendors, animal rescues, free children’s activity table, bake sale, HDG Police K-9 unit demonstration at 2:30 p.m., and a fun filled time at the park with your pets! It is expected all animals will be leashed or crated and have required shots. For more information, please call 410-939-6105 or email tbrinkman@verizon.net.