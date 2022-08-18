Klein’s ShopRite to host school supply drive at stores and a Stuff a Bus event in Forest Hill Aug. 27

Klein’s ShopRite stores will be collecting donations of school supplies through Sept. 16 and will host a one-day Stuff a Bus event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at its Forest Hill location. Here are the details provided by Klein’s ShopRite:

Klein’s ShopRite Partners with Harford County Education Foundation to Host School Supply Drives Through Sept. 16th for Students in Need

Klein’s ShopRite of Forest Hill Will Also Host One-Day Stuff a Bus Event

Bel Air, MD (8/15/2022) — As part of the Harford County Education Foundation’s efforts to collect school supplies for students in need, Klein’s ShopRite today announced that its Harford County locations will serve as supply collection sites until Sept. 16th.

Additionally, the Klein’s ShopRite Forest Hill location will host a one-day Stuff a Bus event. The Stuff a Bus event will be on Saturday, Aug. 27th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the event a school bus, donated by J. Edwards Transportation, will be parked atop the parking lot and shoppers can drop off school supplies that will benefit the over 12,000 students in Harford County in need.

For those unable to attend the Stuff a Bus event, supplies can be dropped off at any time at the following locations:

· Klein’s ShopRite of Aberdeen

· Klein’s ShopRite of Main Street

· Klein’s ShopRite of Forest Hill

· Klein’s ShopRite of Festival

· Klein’s ShopRite of Riverside

“As lifelong Harford County residents, our family is always looking for ways to help strengthen our community,” said Klein’s Family Markets Director of Front-End Operations Sarah Klein. “We’re thrilled to partner again with the Harford County Education Foundation to help students get the essential learning tools they need.”

“Our team is incredibly grateful for the Klein family’s continued support of our foundation,” said Founder and President of the Harford County Education Foundation Deb Merlock. “Many do not realize the staggering number of Harford County students that live in poverty. The Stuff a Bus event is vital to equipping these students with the supplies they need to succeed. We are so grateful that Klein’s ShopRite volunteered to serve as collection sites and host a Stuff a Bus event this year.”

Items needed include:

· Pencils (regular and colored), Pens, Markers (washable and dry erase)

· Crayons, Highlighters

· Blunt edge scissors, Protractors, Compasses, Erasers

· Glue sticks and white glue bottles

· Loose leaf paper, Index cards, Composition notebooks

· Two-pocket folders, 1 1/2″ and 3” binders, Binder Dividers

· Zippered pencil pouches (including binder pencil pouches), Plastic pencil cases

· Backpacks

· USB drives, Graphing calculators

· Plastic zip storage bags (quart and gallon size)

· Tissues, Hand sanitizer

School supplies are also used to stock the Education Foundation’s Tools for Schools Resource Center. The Tools for Schools Resource Center is in Bel Air, where teachers from Harford County Public Schools shop, free of charge, for school supplies for their economically challenged students.