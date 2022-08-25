Klein’s ShopRite to offer mobile vaccine unit in September

Klein’s ShopRite plans to offer a mobile unit that will disperse vaccines including COVID-19 and the flu at a variety of Harford County locations next month. Here are the details provided by Klein’s ShopRite:

Klein’s ShopRite Pharmacy Announces Mobile Vaccination Program

Forest Hill, MD (8/24/22) — Klein’s ShopRite today announced that its pharmacy will offer a mobile vaccination program. The mobile vaccine unit will travel to popular locations across Harford County to conveniently vaccinate interested participants.

The mobile vaccine unit will offer a variety of vaccines including flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines and more.

“The Klein’s ShopRite pharmacy is thrilled to partner with local organizations for our mobile vaccine program. Our pharmacy values treating customers like family, and we are always looking for ways to help keep our community healthy,” said Butch Henderson, Klein’s ShopRite Pharmacy Director. “Flu season is right around the corner. The mobile vaccine unit offers an easy and convenient way to get vaccinated and protect yourself and others from the flu.”

In addition to visiting various Klein’s ShopRite’s in Harford County daily, the upcoming mobile vaccine unit locations include:

The Delta Senior Center on Sept. 14 from 12-4 p.m.

Hopkins Brewery on Sept. 28 from 5-8 p.m.

Independent Brewery on Sept. 29 from 5-8 p.m.

More locations will also be added throughout the fall. If organizations or businesses would like to host the Klein’s ShopRite mobile vaccine unit, they can contact Butch Henderson at butch.henderson@wakefern.com or (410)420-8220 x1010.

“Serving our community is at the core of our family’s philosophy,” said Klein’s ShopRite CEO Marshall Klein. “We are proud to have launched a program that increases vaccine access and helps keep our community safe and healthy.”

The mobile vaccine unit accepts most insurance and does not require an appointment. For additional details and questions, contact your local Klein’s ShopRite pharmacy.