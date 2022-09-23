Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek to close Oct. 3 for three weeks

The historic Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street is to close Oct. 3 for repairs expected to take three weeks. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Cherry Hill Road Bridge Over Deer Creek to Close October 3 for Approximately Three Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 22, 2022) – The Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street will be closing on or about Monday, October 3 for approximately three weeks for emergency repairs.

The bridge, near the intersection of Cherry Hill Road and Route 24 (Rocks Road), is adjacent to the 4-H camp. It is a Harford County Historic Landmark, and the repairs have been approved by the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission.

School buses and emergency vehicles will not be permitted across the bridge at any time. Motorists who use this bridge should make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.