Harford County to hold moment of silence Sept. 9 for 9/11 victims

The public is invited to join in a moment of silence for 9/11 victims outside the Harford County government administrative building at 8:46 a.m. Sept. 9. Here are the details provided by the government:

Local DAR officials presenting a new 911 remembrance flag to Harford County for its annual display. Pictured from left: Emily Andrews, Jane Machin, County Executive Glassman, Carol Johnson, Sandra Wallis (Photo courtesy of the Harford County Government)

Harford Executive Glassman to Lead Moment of Silence, Lay Wreath for 9/11 Victims

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 6, 2022) – Harford County Executive Barry Glassman will lead county employees in a moment of silence and lay a wreath to commemorate the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The county government recognition will be held at 8:46 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022. At that time, the public is invited to gather with county employees for a brief ceremony outside the county government administrative building at 220 S. Main Street in Bel Air.

Citizens are also encouraged to observe a private moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. It was 8:46 a.m. on that day in 2001 when the first plane struck the World Trade Center in New York City.

Harford County has also carried on its tradition of flying a commemorative 9/11 flag throughout September.

“Twenty-one years later, we continue to remember the innocent victims of 9/11 and their families as a sign of unity and resilience in our community and our nation,” County Executive Glassman said.