Harford Mutual Insurance Group’s president and CEO makes The Daily Record’s Most Admired CEOs list for second time

The Daily Record added Harford Mutual Insurance Group President & CEO Steven D. Linkous to its list of Maryland’s 2022 Most Admired CEOs for the second time. Here are the details provided by the insurance company:

Bel Air, Md. – Harford Mutual Insurance Group is proud to announce President & CEO Steven D. Linkous has been named one of Maryland’s 2022 Most Admired CEOs by The Daily Record. This is the second time he has received this honor.

Steven D. Linkous has been named one of Maryland’s Most Admired CEOs by The Daily Record. (Photo courtesy of the Harford Mutual Insurance Group)



The Most Admired CEOs list honors talented business CEOs, higher education leaders and nonprofit executive directors throughout Maryland whose leadership and vision are admired by those around them. A panel of judges selects these winners based on professional accomplishments, community service and the letters of references submitted by co-workers, board members and community leaders showing the CEOs leadership and vision. Three-time winners are inducted into the Circle of Leadership. Linkous was also named to the Most Admired CEOs list in 2020.

“I am truly humbled and honored to receive this award and to be recognized among such an accomplished group of leaders,” said Linkous. “This honor would not be possible without our talented leadership team, board, and employees who have helped me grow Harford Mutual into the company it is today.”

Linkous has been a leader at Harford Mutual for more than three decades. He became President & CEO of Harford Mutual in 2006. Linkous has remained steadfast in executing the company’s purpose of insuring opportunity through a commitment to mutual success. He’s also ensured that Harford Mutual’s core values support the company’s vision and shape its culture.

“The 2022 Most Admired CEOs demonstrate clarity of vision, a selfless approach to building teams and a sense of calling to a higher purpose. They are at the top of their professional careers, mentor the next generation and make a positive impact on their communities,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “They inspire and motivate others to achieve their goals. The Daily Record is pleased to honor them for their incredible achievements.”

This year’s honorees will be honored at a reception and awards celebration November 3 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport.

To view The Daily Record’s 2022 Most Admired CEOs list visit: 2022 Honorees | Maryland Daily Record (thedailyrecord.com)