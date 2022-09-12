Inaugural Harford County Arts Week continues through Sept. 18, includes Bel Air Festival for the Arts

The first Harford County Harford County Arts Week includes events from Sept. 10 through 18 concluding with the Bel Air Festival for the Arts in Shamrock Park. Here are the details provided by Harford County Arts Week and Visit Harford Maryland:



The 55th annual Bel Air Festival for the Arts, sponsored by the Bel Air Recreation Committee, is to be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept.18 in Shamrock Park.

Harford County Celebrates its Arts Scene with Inaugural Harford County Arts Week

BEL AIR, MD (September 9, 2022) — Arts organizations across Harford County are partnering together for a week of artistic events with the inaugural Harford County Arts Week taking place from September 10-18, 2022. The week-long celebration will showcase events all throughout the county, with performing arts, visual arts, sculptures, plein air painting, and more.

In between various events, experiences, and galleries, visitors can also check out Harford’s Barn Quilt Trail, Mural Trail, and additional pieces of public art located throughout the county. “Harford County has talented artists and an exciting arts scene, from public art to the galleries,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “The first Harford County Arts Week will be a great opportunity to celebrate our culture and local creativity.”

As state-designated Arts & Entertainment Districts, both Havre de Grace and Bel Air are proud to display public art in their accessible downtown areas. Jay M. Ellenby, Chair of Visit Harford Board of Directors stated, “Visit Harford is happy to support Harford County Arts Week, as it not only shines a light on all of the beautiful art throughout the county, but also gives our local artists a great opportunity to showcase their incredible talent to all who attend the many events this week has to offer.”

Harford County Arts Week will feature over 30 events during the week and throughout the county that highlight the creativity of our community and features dance, live musical performances, plein air painters, gallery exhibits, theater, and more.

For more information, check out Visit Harford’s schedule of events to plan your trip to Harford County Arts Week!