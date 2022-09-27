Living a Plant Forward Life is theme of Oct. 12 ‘Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table’ virtual cooking series

The virtual cooking series “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” will feature special guest Hilary Harp Falk, CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, on its Oct. 12 episode. This month’s theme is “Living a Plant Forward Life for the Bay and Your Body.” Here are the details provided by the Harford County Public Library:

Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table Focuses on Living a Plant Forward Life For the Bay and For Your Body on October 12 Episode

Program features visits to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s headquarters and to Clagett Farm

Belcamp, Md., September 21, 2022 — “Living a Plant Forward Life for the Bay and Your Body” is the theme of the October 12 episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table.” This popular virtual cooking series is produced by Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table and highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses. The program will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.

The Chesapeake Bay and watershed harbors a habitat unique to the East Coast of the United States. This environment has impacted and inspired local foods and recipes throughout generations. Join Library CEO Mary Hastler and Chef John as they take a tour of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation with Hilary Harp Falk, CEO of the foundation, at its headquarters in Annapolis. From there, our hosts will travel to CBF’s Clagett Farm, a farm that explores and exemplifies farming practices that can be sustainable, both economically and environmentally.

Back in the kitchen, Chef John, Mary and Hilary will whip up dishes inspired by the natural beauty of the Chesapeake that nourish our bodies.

“Protecting the beautiful Chesapeake Bay watershed is so important for many reasons,” said Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “In this episode, we learn more about the incredible work the Chesapeake Bay Foundation is doing and create delicious recipes that are good for us and for the environment, too.”

To sign up to view “Living a Plant Forward Life for the Bay and Your Body,” visit

https://programs.HCPLonline.org/event/7245534. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is requested. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with a link to the program and a unique password to access the event. Viewers will also receive copies of the recipes (usually provided the night of the event).

This episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” is presented in partnership with Harford County Public Library, Our Common Table, Chef John Shields’ restaurant Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, 32nd Street Farmers Market and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Four-Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.