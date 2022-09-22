Meaghan Alegi named acting director of Harford County’s law department

Harford County’s former senior assistant county attorney Meaghan Alegi takes over the role of Melissa Lambert who is leaving to become director of legal affairs for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Attorney Meaghan Alegi Named Acting Director of Harford County Law Department

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 19, 2022) – Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has named Meaghan Alegi acting director of the county’s law department, following the departure of Melissa Lambert for a position with the sheriff’s office as director of legal affairs. Ms. Lambert led the department over the past eight years, including the successful reversal of a $45 million award to the developer of a proposed rubble landfill near Havre de Grace.

Ms. Alegi lives in Bel Air and is a lifelong county resident. She earned her bachelor’s degree from what is now known as McDaniel College and her juris doctorate degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law. She was sworn into the Maryland Bar in 2003 and went into private practice before joining Harford County government in 2010. She has been Harford County’s senior assistant county attorney since 2013 and was a member of the team that ultimately won the 30-year-old rubble landfill case.

Ms. Alegi has represented multiple departments and agencies throughout her tenure with county government involving issues ranging from guardianships to grants. She has extensive experience in zoning and land use matters and in drafting legislation.

“We thank Melissa Lambert for her service and wish her all the best as we welcome Meaghan Alegi to her new role as county attorney,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “Meaghan has been invaluable throughout my administration, and I am confident that she will continue her outstanding service to our county and its citizens.”