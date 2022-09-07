Section of Falling Branch Road in Pylesville to close for about a month starting Sept. 19

A portion of Falling Branch Road north of Red Bridge Road in Pylesville is scheduled to close for about a month starting Sept. 19 while a culvert is replaced. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Falling Branch Road in Pylesville to Close for Approximately Four Weeks for Culvert Replacement

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 7, 2022) – Falling Branch Road north of the intersection with Red Bridge Road in Pylesville will close beginning on or about Monday, September 19 for approximately four weeks while a culvert is replaced.

School buses and emergency vehicles will not be permitted through the area at any time. Detours will be in place and motorists who travel this section of Falling Branch Road should make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.