Sections of Glenville and Old Level roads scheduled to close during daytime hours for road resurfacing starting Sept. 14 and 15

Sections of Glenville and Old Level roads are scheduled to close from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for about a week for road resurfacing. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:



Glenville Road in Havre de Grace, Susquehanna Hall Road in Whiteford to Close Intermittently for Four Weeks During Road Resurfacing

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 8, 2022) – Two sections of Harford County roads will be closed during the day in the upcoming weeks as they are resurfaced.

Glenville Road in Havre de Grace, between Old Level Road and where Glenville transitions to a dirt road near Stokes Road, will close on or about Wednesday, September 14.

Susquehanna Hall Road in Whiteford, between Tabernacle and Deep Run roads, will close on or about Thursday, September 15.

Each road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for about a week while the road surface and base are removed, mixed together then re-laid and compacted to create a stronger base. The roads will re-open for about two weeks to give the base time to harden before a new top layer is installed and rolled smooth.

Local residents, school buses and emergency vehicles will be permitted through the areas during construction.

Other motorists who travel these sections should follow detours and avoid the area during the construction period.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.