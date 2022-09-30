The Highlands School to Host 5K and One Mile Fun Walk Oct. 10

The Highlands School plans to host a 5K race and One Mile Fun Walk at Maryland Golf and Country Clubs Oct. 10. Here are the details provided by the school:

The Highlands School to Host 5K and One Mile Fun Walk

Bel Air, MD (9/27/22) — The Highlands School will host a 5K race and One Mile Fun Walk at Maryland Golf and Country Clubs (MGCC) on Monday, October 10th from 8-10 a.m. Enjoy one of the most prestigious venues in Maryland, running the cart path on the scenic rolling hills of MGCC. The One Mile Fun Walk allows for athletes of all levels to participate.

The event benefits The Highlands School, a K-8 independent school that serves students with dyslexia and other language-based differences. Support of this race allows The Highlands School to continue its mission of instilling hope and confidence in students by fostering a positive and nurturing environment.

In addition to the in-person event there is also a virtual option. The virtual race begins October 8th. Participants can upload their results via text or email by October 10th. Virtual race performances are not eligible for the overall event awards, but participants will receive the race “swag” included in the entry fee.

5K race awards include

· A $100 gift card to the top male and female finisher overall.

· Medals to top three runners in each age group (female/male.) Age groups include 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and over.

· Official race hat (must finish race to receive.)

The entry fee is $45. The fee includes a performance t-shirt, official race hat, runners’ bib, food, drinks and chip timing for the timed 5K.

For additional details and to register visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/BelAir/TheBigEvent5KRaceand1MileFunWalk