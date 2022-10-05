59th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show comes to Tydings Memorial and Concord Point Parks Oct. 22 and 23

The 59th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show is to be held Oct. 22 and 23 in both Tydings Memorial and Concord Point Parks. Here are the details provided by the event organizers:

59th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show-October 22 & 23

ONE Fabulous Show in TWO Waterfront Parks!

One of the oldest and best known, fine art and craft events in the region will be held 10 am-5 pm Saturday, October 22 and 10 am-4 pm Sunday, October 23, 2022, in Tydings Memorial and Concord Point Parks, Havre de Grace, Maryland.

This two-day juried art show highlights quality work by artists, makers, and craftspeople exhibiting and selling original work. Attending this event is a perfect daytrip or weekend getaway. Get your holiday shopping started with fine arts and handmade crafts ranging from acrylic, oil, and watercolor paintings, basketry, ceramics/pottery, drawing, printmaking to fibers, floral, glass, jewelry, soap, metal work, photography, sculpture, woodworking, writing, and more.

Live entertainment, featuring an array of genres, starting at 11:00 am Saturday, October 22 with Hoppin’ Hawks Jump Rope Team at Concord Point Park to 1:00-3:00 pm on Sunday, October 23 in Concord Point Park enjoy Celtic and Maritime music by Charlie Zahm & Tad Marks. See the entertainment schedule included.

The Kids Zone adjacent to the playground in Tydings Park will include face painting by Miki, craft workshops, and on Saturday, October 22, Professor Horner’s Punch & Judy Show will delight the children with three performances starting at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm, and 3:00 pm.

Tydings Memorial Park has been the site of the August art show since its inception by the late Dr. and Mrs. Gunther Hirsch and family in 1963. Last year, the show moved to a fall date for cooler weather and expanded its footprint adding Concord Point Park to insure space for social distancing for our patrons and participants. As the forerunner of the Arts & Entertainment district, the art show has always been well known for inspiring and encouraging young artists, which many student exhibitors have continued to become successful, professional artists.

This family friendly event is admission free and overlooks the picturesque Susquehanna River and headwaters of the Chesapeake Bay. Enjoy a free tour of historic Havre de Grace when you “Ride the Tide,” the new city trolley shuttle to the Art Show location. Free parking (and trolley stops) is available all over the city, which includes the large public parking lot located at Pennington Avenue and Juniata Street.

The Havre de Grace Art Show is presented by ArtUnion in partnership with Concord Point Lighthouse. This all volunteer-run fundraiser will benefit the beautiful historic Concord Point Lighthouse and various cultural arts projects. ArtUnion is committed to building a world that engages artists, culture, and creativity as catalysts for community vibrancy, sustainability, prosperity, and inclusiveness. ArtUnion is dedicated to promoting the education of the performing, literary and visual arts.

Special thank you to our non-profit sponsor Concord Point Lighthouse, the Mayor and City of Havre de Grace, Deborah Dotson-Royer, MacGregors Restaurant, Harford’s Heart, Maryland Portable Concrete and to all our exhibitors, entertainers, food vendors and volunteers.

Interested in volunteering during set up or the show? Please email hdgartshow@gmail.com

For event details visit www.hdgartshow.org

For up-to-date news and highlights please follow, like and share the Havre de Grace Art Show on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

59th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show 2022 Entertainment – Havre de Grace, Maryland 21078

Saturday, October 22

Concord Point Park

11:00 am-noon Hoppin’ Hawks Jump Rope Team Concord Park

1:00-2:15 pm Middle of No Where- local favorite Concord- Stage

3:00- 4:00 pm Spirit Wing Concord- Stage

Contemporary and Traditional Native American music

Tydings Park

Noon-12:30 pm Ballet Nocturne Tydings- Gazebo

1:00-3:00 pm Chesapeake Bayou Brothers Tydings- Gazebo

Kids Zone

11:00 am Horn’s Punch & Judy Puppet Show Tydings- Children’s Area

1:00 pm Horn’s Punch & Judy Puppet Show Tydings- Children’s Area

3:00 pm Horn’s Punch & Judy Puppet Show Tydings- Children’s Area

Noon-4:00 pm Art Projects Tydings- Children’s Area

Noon-4:00 pm Face Painting Tydings- Children’s Area

Sunday, October 23

Concord Point Park

1:00-3:00 pm Charlie Zahm & Tad Marks Concord- Stage

Tydings Park

3:00 pm Jordan Nichols Tydings- Gazebo

Kids Zone

Noon-4:00 pm Art Projects Tydings- Children’s Area

Noon-4:00 pm Face Painting Tydings- Children’s Area

*Horn’s Punch & Judy Show will do 3- 20-minute shows and will have giveaways for children.

Kids Zone is located in Tydings Park near the playground