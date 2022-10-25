Cherry Hill Road Bridge Over Deer Creek has reopened

The Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street is now open following emergency repairs. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Cherry Hill Road is reopened after emergency repairs to the bridge over Deer Creek. (Photo courtesy Harford County government)

Cherry Hill Road Bridge Over Deer Creek in Street Reopens to All Traffic

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 24, 2022) – The Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street has been reopened to all traffic following emergency repairs.

The bridge, near the intersection of Cherry Hill Road and Route 24 (Rocks Road), is adjacent to the 4-H camp. It is a Harford County Historic Landmark, and the repairs were approved by the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3217, ext. 2437.