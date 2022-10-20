Claudia Nachtigal is new head of school at The Highland School

The Highlands School’s new head of school, Claudia Nachtigal, was the former Assistant Head of School at Norfolk Christian Schools in Norfolk, Virginia. Here are the details provided by The Highland School:

The Highlands School Appoints Head of School

Claudia Nachtigal will serve as the long-term head of school

Bel Air, MD (10/13/22) — The Highlands School, a Harford County based K-8 private school for bright students with language-based learning differences, today announced that Claudia Nachtigal has been engaged as the head of school. In her role, Nachtigal will be responsible for the overall management of The Highlands School and will provide academic leadership and strategic vision.

Claudia Nachtigal

An experienced educator, Nachtigal was most recently Assistant Head of School at Norfolk Christian Schools. Prior to being named Assistant Head of School, she was Chief Operating Officer of Norfolk Christian Schools.

Nachtigal began her teaching career as an Elementary Music teacher. She taught gifted music and music therapy to children with physical, emotional, and intellectual challenges.

“I am honored to serve as the head of The Highlands School,” said Nachtigal. “My goal as a leader is to invest in others so they can grow in their knowledge and understanding, surpassing their own expectations. This investment includes taking the time to build an intentional culture of trust and community, empowering teachers and staff pedagogically, leading by example, and demonstrating a passion for people and education.”

Bob McClelland, vice president of The Highlands School’s board of directors, chaired the search committee, working with Educators Collaborative.

Nachtigal was appointed unanimously by the search committee and board of directors.

“The selection of a Head of School is the paramount responsibility of trusteeship, and all of us in The Highlands School family can be proud that Claudia will lead our school,” said Board President Scott Evensen. “Claudia’s passion is inspiring. She has a deep personal and professional understanding of meeting students’ unique learning needs and will be a fierce advocate for our community.”

Nachtigal is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, where she earned a Bachelor of Music degree. She went on to earn a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Covenant Theological Seminary, and later earned a Certificate in Advanced Educational Leadership from Harvard University.

About The Highlands School

The Highlands School is an AIMS-accredited school that specializes in educating students in grades K-8 with dyslexia, ADHD, and language-based learning differences. Founded in 1996, The Highlands School was originally located in Street, Maryland. In 2007, The Highlands School moved to a beautiful 18-acre campus in Bel Air, Maryland that was once home to the Preakness-winning racehorse Deputed Testamony.