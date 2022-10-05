Harford County donates trailer for North Harford High School’s livestock program

North Harford High School recently received a trailer it requested from the Harford County government that will allow it to transport the livestock in its Natural Resources and Agricultural Science Magnet Program to 4-H shows, auctions, and veterinarian appointments. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

The new livestock trailer helps students care for animals in Harford County Public Schools’ Natural Resources & Agricultural Science Magnet Program. Pictured from left: Gregory Murrell, magnet program department director; Teika, the horse; student Madalyn Caiazzo; Robert M. Limpert, supervisor of HCPS magnet & CTE programs; Bryan Pawlicki, principal, North Harford HS; Dr. Sean W. Bulson, HCPS superintendent; County Executive Barry Glassman; Jupiter, the cow; student Grace Bauer. (Photo provided by the Harford County government)

New Livestock Trailer Helps Harford County High School Students Care for Farm Animals

BEL AIR, Md., (Oct. 3, 2022) – Animal science students at North Harford High School have a new livestock trailer to help them exhibit and care for farm animals, thanks to a donation from county government.

The trailer will take cows, horses and other livestock in the school’s Natural Resources and Agricultural Science Magnet Program to 4-H shows, auctions, and veterinarian appointments, and may one day inspire future farmers with visits to Harford County elementary schools.

The trailer, purchased with funds provided by county government at the request of school officials, was delivered in time for the new school year.

Students who attend North Harford’s animal science program are drawn from middle schools countywide. The trailer will help them learn and practice proper animal handling, loading and unloading livestock, farm resource management, biosecurity techniques, and how to care for farm equipment.

Before the purchase, the program relied on trailers borrowed from local farms and hauled with personal vehicles.

“We were proud to fund this addition to one of the best magnet programs in the state,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “Having a trailer on campus every day will help Harford County students develop skills and better prepare them for agricultural science careers in a vital industry.”