Harford County Public Library to host Fandom Fest Oct. 22

Fandom Fest, a day of comic book and pop culture, comes to Abingdon Library 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Here are the details provided by the Harford County Public Library:

Get Your Geek On: Harford County Public Library Hosts Fandom Fest on October 22

Daylong event at the Abingdon Library features photo ops, board games, Dungeons & Dragons, crafts, trivia panels, trading card games and more

Belcamp, Md., October 7, 2022 – Harford County Public Library invites the community of all ages to “get its geek on” at Fandom Fest on Saturday, October 22, at the Abingdon Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fandom Fest, a day dedicated to comic book and pop culture, takes over the entire Abingdon Library and features Dungeons & Dragons, jumbo-sized family games, geeky green screen photos, kids’ crafts, Nintendo Switch™ Gaming, board games, trading card games, scavenger hunt, Superhero Academy, Who’s That Pokémon? 3D print demos, costume contests and more.

“We are so excited to bring back Fandom Fest after a three-year absence. It’s one of the library’s most popular events for customers of all ages,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “There’s something for everyone at Fandom, from crafts for kids to Dungeons & Dragons to a Sphero Derby and more. It will be a great day for the entire family.”

From 12 to 12:45 p.m. Lee Durfey-Lavoie and Veronica Agarwal, the authors of the 2022 Black-Eyed Susan Award nominee, “Just Roll with It,” will participate in a meet the author and illustrator event. Their book is a contemporary middle-grade graphic novel for fans of “Guts” and “Real Friends” about how dealing with anxiety and OCD can affect everyday life.

Other activities throughout the day include:

Nerdy Story Time, 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Dungeons & Dragons, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Robo Petting Zoo, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament, 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Sphero Derby, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Abingdon Library Teen Anime Club Presents: Try Not to Dance, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Special Effects Makeup Demo, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Costume contests for kids take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. A costume contest for those 13 years of age and older will be held between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

