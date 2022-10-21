Harford County women recognized in The Baltimore Sun’s 25 Women to Watch publication

Several professionals with Harford County connections were included in the The Baltimore Sun’s annual “25 Women to Watch” publication featuring the Baltimore’s area’s newsmakers, thought leaders and change agents.

The honorees included:

Angela M. Eaves, associate judge of the Court of Appeals for Harford and Baltimore Counties

Sarah Klein, director of Front End Operations for Klein’s Family Markets/Shoprite

Samantha Sankovich, a Fallston native and graduate of The John Carroll School who is now an NFL agent and vice president of football operations for Steinberg Sports & Entertainment

Elizabeth Wise, president and chief executive officer of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health

The women’s accomplishments were celebrated at an event hosted by The Baltimore Sun at the Baltimore Museum of Art Oct. 19 and their stories will be featured in an Oct. 23 magazine delivered with The Baltimore Sun and online.

Klein’s Family Markets sent along the following details about Sarah Klein’s achievements:

Sarah Klein Named to the Baltimore Sun’s 2022 Top 25 Women to Watch

“I’m honored to be named to the Baltimore Sun’s Women to watch,” said Klein. “This is an incredibly prestigious award that I’m humbled to have received. As a young leader I see it as my duty to give back and help make our community a better place. I hope to encourage other young professionals to do the same to make our communities the best they can possibly be for families today and well into the future.”

In her community relations efforts, Sarah oversees the Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland’s charitable foundation that was developed to support important community initiatives. In this role, she has supported numerous community non-profits including Upper Chesapeake Hospital Cancer Center, Char Hope Foundation, Klein’s Family Crisis Center and many more.

Outside of work, Klein invests much of her time on charitable boards including

· John Carroll School Board where she co-chairs their annual golf tournament

· Greater Bel Air Community Foundation Board where she also chairs their annual golf tournament

· Albert P. Close Foundation Board

· Char Hope Foundation Board

· Rockfield Foundation Board

· Harford County Sheriff’s Foundation Board

· The Next Generation Leadership Council (NextGen) of the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation

Klein’s Family Markets is a family-owned grocery store business with 9 stores in Harford and Baltimore counties, and Baltimore City employing 1,200 people.