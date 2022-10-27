More than 1,000 people and some dogs visited at least seven local streams as part of this summer’s Harford Streams Summer Adventure. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

County Executive Barry Glassman congratulates the prize winners of the 2022 Harford Streams Summer Adventure. Pictured, from left, are Henry Kassebaum; Timothy Kassebaum; Laura Coste’, outreach coordinator; County Executive Barry Glassman; Paul Kassebaum; Megan Kassebaum; and Christine Buckley, program manager. (Photo courtesy of Harford County Government)

Harford Streams Summer Adventure 2022 Draws More than 1,000 Participants; Prize Winners Announced

BEL AIR, Md. (Oct. 24, 2022) – The seventh annual Harford Streams Summer Adventure drew 1,242 participants – 1,064 people and 178 dogs – in 2022, raising awareness and support for protecting Harford County’s natural waterways.

Developed by Harford County government’s Watershed Protection and Restoration Office, this award-winning program encourages citizens of all ages to take selfies at various locations and write a brief comment about their experiences to earn T-shirts and be eligible for other prizes. A free app allows participants to easily upload photos, enter locations using GIS, and submit their comments.

By visiting at least seven Harford stream locations this year, 498 adventurers qualified for a free T-shirt, sponsored in part by Visit Harford, and 40 furry friends received a bandana.

Those who visited at least 11 locations this summer were entered in a drawing to win a family membership to the National Aquarium in Baltimore, won by the Kassebaum family of Aberdeen Proving Ground.

By visiting at least 15 locations, participants qualified for the grand prize drawing – a kayak trip for eight people at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center. This year’s winner was the Cosentino-Tich family of Havre de Grace.

“Congratulations to all our prize winners and thanks to everyone who participated in this year’s Harford Streams Summer Adventure,” County Executive Glassman said. “With your help, we’re building support for protecting our beautiful waterways for years to come.”