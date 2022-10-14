Maryland State BBQ Bash comes to downtown Bel Air Oct. 14 & 15

The Maryland State BBQ Bash starts at 4 p.m. today in downtown Bel Air. The barbecue-themed street festival includes the Maryland State BBQ Championship, which draws more than 50 teams from throughout the region to compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to compete in the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, TN and The American Royal in Kansas City, MO.

Performers include Mark Bray & The Steel Soul Cowboys, Ryan Griffin, The Route 66 Band, Chasing Friday and Hannah Ellis.

Admission to the BBQ Bash is free and hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 14 and noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at 2 South Bond St. in Bel Air. For details, visit https://downtownbelair.com/md-bbq-bash/