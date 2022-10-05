The Highlands School to host open house Oct. 21

The Highlands School is hosting an open house Oct. 21. Here are the details provided by the school:

Bel Air, MD (9/29/22) — The Highlands School, a K-8 independent school for bright students with language-based learning differences, will host an open house Friday, October 21st from 9-10:30 a.m.

During the open house, prospective families are invited to:

· Meet faculty and ask questions

· Learn about The Highlands School’s unique curriculum

· See students in action in the classroom

· Receive information about admissions

· Learn about our approach to reading instruction

· Hear about the types of students who succeed at The Highlands School and go off to premier high schools/colleges

· And more

“We are thrilled to welcome prospective families to our beautiful campus and showcase what sets our curriculum apart,” said Nicole Karastamatis, Director of Enrollment. “The open house is a great opportunity for families to ask questions and learn how we can help their students excel academically and socially.”

The Highlands School’s program is built around individualized and multisensory learning techniques that allow each student to discover how they learn best. Students get the individualized attention they need and spend half their day in small groups of (2-4) and the large group setting has a maximum of 12 students.

To register for the open house visit: https://www.highlandsschool.net/open-house-registration/. For more information contact Director of Enrollment Nicole Karastamatis at nKarastamatis@highlandsschool.net.

About The Highlands School

The Highlands School is an AIMS-accredited school that specializes in educating students in grades K-8 with dyslexia, ADHD, and language-based learning differences. Founded in 1996, The Highlands School was originally located in Street, Maryland. In 2007, The Highlands School moved to a beautiful 18-acre campus in Bel Air, Maryland that was once home to the Preakness-winning racehorse Deputed Testamony.