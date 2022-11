Ayres Chapel Church is hosting its Annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 am to 2 pm. Dec. 3 at the church, 3046 Ayres Chapel Rd., in White Hall.

A great place to find unique handmade gifts from local crafters, plus a silent auction. Pit beef, pit ham sandwiches, soup, and baked goods will be available to purchase.

For more information contact 410-357-8031 lynnrosier@mybluelight.com