Falling Branch Road in Pylesville is open after culvert replacement

The portion of Falling Branch Road in Pylesville that closed for culvert replacement is now open. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:
Falling Branch Road in Pylesville Reopens Following Culvert Replacement
BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 7, 2022) – Falling Branch Road north of the intersection with Red Bridge Road in Pylesville has been reopened to all traffic following a culvert replacement.
After the replacement was completed, the road was closed for an additional two weeks so a guardrail could be installed.
Questions may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.