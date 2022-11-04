Freedom Federal Credit Union hosts annual philanthropic social media holiday challenge

Freedom Federal Credit Union is hosting its annual philanthropic social media holiday challenge. Here are the details provided by the credit union:

FREEDOM FEDERAL CREDIT UNION TO LAUNCH FIFTH ANNUAL #FREEDOMTOHELPCHALLENGE

Social Challenge Celebrates Volunteers and Builds Awareness for Harford and Baltimore County Non-Profits

Bel Air, MD – Freedom Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the fifth annual #FreedomToHelpChallenge, inspired by the giving season and the Credit Union Philosophy of ‘people helping people’. The five-week social media challenge will accept submissions from November 4th through December 8th, and is open to the general public. Individuals, businesses, and local non-profits are welcome to post pictures and accompanying stories of Harford or Baltimore County-based volunteerism for the chance to win a $1,000 philanthropic gift to their local charity of choice among other weekly prizes.

The #FreedomToHelpChallenge’s original concept and community impact has earned Freedom Federal Credit Union several accolades, most recently including the ‘Best in Show’ MACQUEE Award, selected via a nationwide vote through the Marketing Association of Credit Unions and a Trailblazer Award from the Maryland & DC Credit Union Association in their social media category.

Since its first run back in 2018, the #FreedomToHelpChallenge has brought awareness to dozens of local non-profits by reaching hundreds of thousands of individuals with images and stories about local volunteers and the causes they support. In 2019, the growing social media challenge was also awarded The Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA).

Lat year, the Volunteer Club at Havre de Grace Middle and High School, led by their Club Administrator, Laura Hahn, was awarded the $1,000 grand prize for the charity of their choice. Ms. Hahn quickly designated the funds to their long-standing partner, the Havre de Grace CAT Club, a division of Community Projects of Havre de Grace. The HDG CAT Club is dedicated to keeping the streets and waterways of Havre de Grace clean and litter-free. Previous award recipients include Breathe 379, The Brandon Tolson Foundation, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties.

Thanks to the #FreedomToHelpChallenge, each of these organizations received a donation and a major uptick in publicity. Win or lose, every participating organization and volunteer receives free publicity for their cause and gets the opportunity to publicly thank and acknowledge their volunteers.

“What I love about the #FreedomToHelpChallenge, is that it is really beneficial for everyone who participates, big or small, win or lose, we’re raising awareness for great local causes, and the incredible volunteers that carry these missions on their shoulders,” commented contest facilitator, Ashira Quabili.

Entrants can post via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, and must use the publicly searchable hashtag, #FreedomToHelpChallenge, in order to submit their entries. Instagram users are encouraged to direct message the Credit Union @freedomfedcu if their accounts are private. Public voting will be available every Friday during the challenge on Freedom’s Facebook page and on Tuesday, December 13th, to vote for the grand prize winner. Visit Freedom’s website for full contest details at freedomfcu.org/helpchallenge and like Freedom’s Facebook page to get real-time contest updates at facebook.com/FreedomFCU/.