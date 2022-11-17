

Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 18th annual gala, “Rock the Yacht! Catalina Island Evening in the Stacks,” raised more than $50,000 the evening of Nov. 5 at the Abingdon Library. Here are the details provided by the Harford County Public Library:

Gala Photo 2022: Enjoying Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 18th annual gala, “Rock the Yacht! Catalina Island Evening in the Stacks,” on November 5 at the Abingdon Library were Mark and Jodi Davis, Katherine and Bryan Kelly, Daria and Chad Arrington, Rick Fletcher and Meredith & Tom Cusick. (Photo Courtesy of Gary Inen Photography and Leona Cicone)



Harford County Public Library Foundation Raises More Than $50,000 at 18th Annual Gala

Belcamp, Md., November 16, 2022– Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 18th annual gala, “Rock the Yacht! Catalina Island Evening in the Stacks,” raised more than $50,000 the evening of November 5 at the Abingdon Library. This year’s gala was chaired by Cynthia Hergenhahn and the Gala Committee, who created a memorable evening.

The funds raised will be used to support the many innovative and creative Harford County Public Library programs and initiatives for children of all ages.

More than 600 attendees “boarded the yacht” and enjoyed a menu featuring Boards by Dana, Matsuri Sushi, Pierpoint, Saladworks and The Local Oyster. Ice cream was provided by Broom’s Bloom Dairy, and a specialty coffee drink was presented by Coffee Coffee. Guests ended their evening with a hot pretzel from Auntie Anne’s Food Truck.

Entertainment included music by The Klassix, The Magic Selfie Mirror and arcade games by Talk of the Town.

A live auction was conducted by Derek Hopkins with assistance by master of ceremonies Kristy Breslin from WJZ-TV.

The live auction featured a street named in the recipient’s honor in the Town of Bel Air; a children’s birthday party at the library location of the winner’s choice; culinary classes and wine dinner at Pairings Bistro; and an appearance on “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” along with dinner and wine pairings at Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, located at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Attendees also enjoyed bidding on silent auction packages that included golf experiences as well as spa days.

In addition, a $10,000 shopping spree donated by Saxon’s Diamond Centers was raffled the evening of the gala.

“The 18th Annual Library Gala was spectacular, and the funds raised will go directly back into the community,” said Carolyn Lambdin, president of the Harford County Public Library Foundation.

The Presenting Sponsors were GFL Environmental; Richardson’s Flowers & Gifts; and Saxon’s Diamond Centers.

Headlining Sponsors were The Daily Record; Freedom Federal Credit Union; Huether-McClelland Foundation; Klein’s Family Markets; M&T Bank; and Rainbow International Restoration.

Premier Sponsors were Broom’s Bloom Dairy; Campion Insurance (exclusive arcade lounge sponsor); Chesapeake Employers Insurance; Coffee Coffee; Derek Hopkins Auctioneer; DiPaula Law; Laurel Bush Family Dentistry (exclusive sweets sponsor); Mary & Mark Hastler; Harford Mutual Insurance Group; The Highlands School; WebIXI; Keene Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram; The Kelly Group; Lynch Design & Build; Morgan Stanley; NVS Merle Norman Salon & Cosmetics Spa; NVS Bridal & Beauty; Pairings Bistro; PNC Bank; Rosedale Federal; Master Chef and Author John Shields; Spartan Surfaces; Truist; Thompsons Movers; Tar Heel; and Tropical Café. For a complete list of Supporting and Contributing Sponsors, visit eveninginthestacks.org.

“The dedication and commitment of our wonderful sponsors, attendees and volunteers provide so much support to our library customers and create unlimited opportunities throughout the community,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are so fortunate to live and work in a county where we support each other in creating a wonderful experience. “

The 19th annual gala will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale in August and will be available at eveninginthestacks.org.

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services.

For more than 76 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.