Liriodendron Mansion’s Holiday Open House is Dec. 3

The Liriodendron Mansion’s Holiday Open House will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3. Here are the details provided by The Liriodendron Foundation:

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE RETURNS TO THE LIRIODENDRON MANSION

(Bel Air, Maryland – November 8, 2022) A holiday tradition returns to Bel Air – on Saturday, December 3, the Liriodendron Mansion will hold its beloved Holiday Open House from 10 am to 5 pm.

Visitors can tour the beautifully-decorated historic mansion while listening to live music throughout the day. Local art and craft vendors will be selling handmade gifts, and holiday decor – including live greenery – will be available for purchase.

Kids can visit with Santa and take part in other kid-friendly activities. Waffle’n Joe Food Truck will be back selling hot drinks and snacks. In addition, a basket full of holiday goodies donated by local businesses and artists will be raffled off. Raffle tickets are also available online.

Suggested donation is $5 per family, and proceeds will benefit the non-profit Liriodendron Foundation, which preserves and maintains the historic venue and provides free and low-cost programming for the community year-round.

More information can be found on liriodendron.com.

The Liriodendron Mansion, located at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and serves as an architectural treasure, cultural center, and events venue. Owned by Harford County, it is operated by the non-profit Liriodendron Foundation. This stunning example of Palladian architecture was built in 1898 as the summer home for Dr. Howard A. Kelly, a founding physician of Johns Hopkins Hospital and Medical School, and his wife and 9 children.