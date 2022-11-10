Ninth Annual Harford United Charities Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk for Recovery raises more than $21K for charity

The Ninth Annual Harford United Charities Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk for Recovery raised more than $21K for charity. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Ninth Annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk for Recovery Raises $21K

Photo courtesy Harford United Charities Facebook page

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 9, 2022) – More than 300 runners, walkers, sponsors, and volunteers participated in the Ninth Annual Harford United Charities Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk for Recovery on Sunday, October 30 at Harford Community College.

Sponsorships, donations, and registration proceeds for the time-chipped race exceeded $21,000. The race has raised more than $150,000 over the last nine years. On Sunday, Mason-Dixon Community Services, Harford Family House, the Homecoming Project, and Addiction Connections Resource received checks for $2,000 each, at the awards ceremony.

Photos from the race are posted on the Facebook page for Harford United Charities.

“Thanks to all of our sponsors, runners, walkers, and volunteers who made the ninth annual BG 5K a success,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “With your support, we are raising awareness about local resources for recovery from addiction and homelessness, and helping our nonprofits strengthen families and communities.”

The 2022 first place winner in the male category was Tyler Muse with an impressive time of 15 minutes and 19.5 seconds. The second and third place runners were Alexander Loper, at 15 minutes and 33 seconds, and Eric Baranoski, at 16 minutes and 09.2 seconds, respectively. In the women’s category, first-place finisher Rayanne Luke completed the race in 19 minutes and 07.3 seconds. Pam Wheeler finished in second place at 19 minutes and 55.6 seconds and Cara Mattlin came in third at 20 minutes and 42.5 seconds. Additionally, medals were awarded to the top three runners in each of the six age groups:

Ages 14 & Under: First place: Ava Miller and T. Saville; second place: Anna Bibo and C. Pfeifer; and third place: Willow Borowski and N. Pfeifer.

Ages 15 to 19: First place: Rachel Salgado and Tyler Vandarwarka; second place: Cassidy Howes and Andrew Hemler; and third place: Sarah Carven and Adam Bruck.

Ages 20 to 29: First place: Chelsey Bush and Amos Beiler, Jr.; second place: Aliza Schultz and Zachary Graney; and third place: Sara Nulf and Jeremy Heydemann.

Ages 30 to 39: First place: Jenna Sembrat and Aaron Bruzzese; second place: Megan Ruzek and Bryan Holmes; and third place: Dara Ahrens and Gus Rahaniotis.

Ages 40 to 49: First place: Rebecca Hemler and Martin Angulo; second place: Mei Yan and Tanka Magar; and third place: Kat Brady and Diego Tejada.

Ages 50 to 59: First place Dee Dill and Duane Christy; second place: Kathy Goldstein and Greg Deswart; and third place: Kristina Lowery and Joseph Hartnett.

Ages 60+: First Place: Nancy Hill and Timothy Myers; second place: Nina Smeltzer and Bob Hemler; and third place: Kim Fleming and Walter Meserve.

Race coordinators would like to thank this year’s generous sponsors including American Design and Build, Jones Junction, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Harford Community College, Harford Mutual Insurance Companies, APG Federal Credit Union, Frank Hajek and Associates PA, Harford County Public Library, Ashley Addiction Treatment, Klein’s ShopRite, InoPak, Pyramid Healthcare, Orangetheory Fitness, and Tar Heel Construction.

In addition, Harford United Charities is grateful for the support of numerous volunteers, Charm City Run, and the staff at Harford Community College for their support of this event.